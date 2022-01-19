Approvals for overground Metro corridor near airport: HC seeks Civil Aviation Secy’s report

THE BOMBAY High Court on Tuesday asked the Civil Aviation Secretary to act as its special officer and conduct an independent study by looking into the grievances raised in the public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the construction of overground Metro 2B corridor (DN Nagar to Mankhurd), passing through Swami Vivekanand (SV) Road in the vicinity of Juhu airport in Mumbai.

The court, however, permitted the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to continue with preparatory work such as soil testing through geotechnical investigation and utility identification at the site and sought the report from the Aviation Secretary in six weeks.

It clarified that apart from such preparatory work, no other work may be carried out without prior leave of the High Court at the site.

The plea stated that the no objection certificate (NOC) given by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to MMRDA for construction of the Metro corridor did not take into consideration the “potential threat” posed by the overground route passing through an airport’s imaginary “funnel” zone, the approach path of a low-flying aircraft.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Makarand S Karnik was hearing a PIL filed by Harit Desai, social worker and Juhu resident, claiming that AAI, in 2017 had issued a NOC permitting construction of the corridor through the funnel zone in violation of Ministry of Civil Aviation (Height Restrictions for Safeguarding of Aircraft Operations) Rules, 2015.

Advocates Nishant Thakkar and Jasmin Amalsadvala, appearing for the petitioner, said he elevated Metro line would not have stipulated clearance from the funnel zone (area stipulated for take-off and landing of flights) from eastern side bordering S V Road, therefore, lives of fliers taking off from the strip every year would be in danger.

The bench said the limited issue before it was whether the project has got nod and approvals as per procedure established in law and even if sound reasons are not given for the same, its hands are tied if due procedure is followed while granting permissions and NOC.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni and advocate Akshay Shinde for the MMRDA opposed the plea and said the authority has initiated preparatory work for the project of “public importance” and the same should be allowed to continue till next hearing, which the court accepted.

The Court asked Rajiv Bansal, Secretary, Union Ministry of Civil Aviation to examine concern raised by the petitioner to conduct necessary investigation, together with personal visit of the site, if required and to place a comprehensive report on the issue of height clearance granted through impugned NOC.

“He shall also consider the aspect of safety and security of the public, who reside in the vicinity of Juhu Airport, and throw light as to whether commissioning of the metro rail line of the MMRDA would in any way affect aircraft operations at Juhu Airport,” the bench noted. The bench posted further hearing to February 28.