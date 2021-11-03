Approaching winter season, slow wind speed push pollution levels up, ‘very poor’ AQI forecast for today

Upcoming winter season accompanied by slow wind speed has spiked pollution levels in the city.

The Air Quality Index (AQI), according to System of Air Quality Forecast and Research (SAFAR), was 266 (poor) on Wednesday, up from 259 (poor) on Tuesday and 188 (moderate) on Monday.

SAFAR has forecast AQI of very poor category i.e., 307 for Thursday, the day of Diwali. The concentration of fine particles – Particulate Matter 2.5 — on November 4 is expected to be 111 ug/m3 without firecrackers emissions. However, with 50 per cent cracker emissions, PM 2.5 is expected to reach 129 ug/m3 and further increase to 182 ug/m3 the next day. The 24-hour permissible level is 60 micrograms per cubic meter.

An AQI between 100 and 199 is considered ‘moderate’, 50 and 99 ‘satisfactory’ and below 50 ‘good’. AQI over 200 is considered ‘poor’, above 300 ‘very poor’, above 400 ‘severe’ and above 500 ‘severe +’. In the last few days, the AQI has jumped from satisfactory to moderate.

On October 15, Mumbai’s AQI stood at 141 and has been consistently rising since. Experts said due to falling temperatures and slower wind speeds, pollution levels rise in the city post-monsoon season.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea by Friday, which is likely to bring rain to the city. Partly cloudy sky and thunderstorm and rain are likely from November 6 to 9, they added.

As per the seven-day forecast by the IMD, above normal minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be witnessed in the city.

Above normal minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded in Mumbai on Wednesday as well with Santacruz observatory recording a minimum temperature of 24.5 degrees Celsius — two degrees above normal. The minimum temperature is likely to remain above normal for the rest of the week. According to the 7-day forecast, the minimum temperature is likely to be between 23 and 24 degrees Celsius.

The day temperature recorded at Santacruz observatory was also two degrees above normal at 35.9 degrees Celsius while low humidity, at 57 per cent, was recorded on Wednesday morning.