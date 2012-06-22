Approach relevant authority: High Court

The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked Rajendra Phanse,who had filed a PIL seeking a probe into the alleged illegal amassing of wealth by Water Resources Minister Sunil Tatkare,to approach the appropriate government authority prior to seeking a court directive.

Justices D D Sinha and V K Tahilramani have given the petitioner time till July 2 to decide which authority he would want to approach. The PIL filed by Phanse,general secretary,Dharmarajya Paksha,a political party headquartered in Thane,states that the rise of Tatkare,who started as a road contractor in Raigad,is similar to that of ex-Mumbai Congress president Kripashankar Singh.

The PIL,based on the media interviews given by MLC Jayant Patil,MLA Devendra Fadanvis and anti-SEZ activist Ulka Mahajan claims that between 2008-09,Tatkares son Aniket purchased 80 plots of land measuring 250 acres in Dhagadwaddi and Ambiwli and the transactions for the purchase were made through 25 private companies floated by him and his sister. The private companies are engaged in varied businesses like agriculture,dairy,hotels,resorts,real estate and infrastructure. While Anikets wife Vedanti is a director in 15 of the 25 companies,his sister Aditi is the director in 13,the PIL claims.

The PIL states that Tatkare may not be directly involved in the alleged illegal purchases but has misused his office in order to benefit his family members.

