Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Approach of no action against govt staff despite being persistently wrong needs to stop: HC

Jaising had challenged a September 2005 order of a single judge bench of the HC that refused him relief.

Written by Omkar Gokhale | Mumbai |
July 26, 2022 8:53:53 pm
bombay high court, indian expressThe court noted that Sonawane punched the tickets for six passengers travelling from Borivali to Pune, worth Rs 44 each, instead of from Pune to Borivali. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court recently held that “believing that when one works for the government, no action can ever be taken no matter how persistently one is found to be doing wrong, is an approach that needs to stop as fast as possible”.

On July 21, a division bench of Justice Gautam S Patel and Justice Gauri V Godse dismissed an appeal filed by Jaising Sonawane, a former MSRTC bus conductor, who was terminated from service in 1995 after being found in possession of Rs 24.9 in excess of the fare he should have collected on a Pune-Borivali journey.

Jaising had challenged a September 2005 order of a single judge bench of the HC that refused him relief.

On December 12, 1995, Sonawane was on duty on the Pune-Borivali bus. When the inspection squad checked the bus at Lonavala, it found 50 adults and one child on board.

The court noted that Sonawane punched the tickets for six passengers travelling from Borivali to Pune, worth Rs 44 each, instead of from Pune to Borivali, the fare for which was Rs 40 per passenger. The inspection squad found that for these six tickets, no bill was generated. The tickets were seized and after an inquiry, Sonawane’s services were terminated.

Sonawane then moved the labour court in 2000, seeking lenient punishment. However, the court said there was a malafide intention on his part and upheld his termination. In 2005, Sonawane challenged the labour court order in the HC, claiming that the punishment he was given was disproportionate to the excess amount he took.

Refusing the plea, Justice A P Shah had noted that it was not a first or an isolated instance and that in 1980, Sonawane’s services were terminated as he failed to issue tickets to passengers after collecting fare. After he was reinstated, his services were again terminated in 1991, as he was found to be reissuing tickets and it was then that a lenient view was taken and he was reinstated, the HC had said.

“For this reason, Justice A P Shah declined to interfere and in our view, quite correctly so. There is such a thing as too much leniency,” the division bench noted.

Advocates R V Govilkar and Mihir Govilkar, appearing for Sonawane, told the division bench that there was no actual misappropriation and the same point was argued before the single bench.

However, maintaining that Sonawane’s contention was “less than impressive”, the division bench said that not only the immediate cause but a pattern or a history of his conduct was needed while giving the punishment.

“We see no reason to interfere with impugned order. The appeal is dismissed. We choose to take a lenient view and not make an order of costs,” the HC said.

