App to address complaints of commuters yet to take off as Maharashtra transport department fails to pay developer

The state transport department’s plan to launch a mobile application wherein citizens will be able to register complaints and grievances about refusals by taxi and rickshaw drivers is yet to take off despite being ready since a month as the government has not yet paid the developer of the application — Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation (Maha IT).

Maha IT created the system following a proposal by the transport department to create an application through which passengers could register their complaints and track action being taken regarding it.

According to the transport department, the application will allow passengers to register complaints or give suggestions about services offered by rickshaws, taxis or app-based cabs. The complaints related to overcharging, refusal to take passengers, misbehaviour by auto or taxi operators and other wrong practices, which often lead to arguments between passengers and drivers, can be flagged using the application. The data of these complaints will be stored in the application and can be accessed by the transport department which will initiate action against the violators.

A source said now efforts are being taken by the transport department to make funds available from the state government and the system will be launched once the funds come in.