App, smart card launched for convenient bus travel

Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday launched mobile application Chalo mobile application and Chalo smart cards which will facilitate digital, and advance purchase of BEST bus tickets.

Chalo app will allow commuters to purchase bus tickets and passes through e-wallet. It will provide live bus tracking, and information on how crowded the vehicle is, along with its arrival time. Commuters can book tickets online and will have access to bus passes for purchase and renewal through the app and the Smart Card.

A six-year contract worth Rs 85 crore has been given for the maintenance of the app. “BEST has made commuting flexible by introducing tap to pay smart cards, and super saver plans…Beyond providing flexible commute options for Mumbai, BEST is focused on digitisation of services, Electric Vehicle Bus Fleet, affordable fares, goals of using 100% alternate fuel buses by 2027, and a fleet size increase to 10,000 buses in the city,” Thackeray said.

He said they were looking to increase double-decker buses and induct hydrogen fuel buses into the fleet. “We are committed to financially supporting BEST for better bus stops and illumination of dark streets ,” he added.