‘App requirements for over 1 lakh anganwadi workers idealistic than realistic’: HC seeks govt response

The Bombay High Court has recently directed the Maharashtra government to file an affidavit on technical requirement for cellphones of Anganwadi workers, while hearing a plea by organisations of Anganwadi workers in the state against action for failure to fill in particulars in English in the POSHAN Tracker mobile app, meant to monitor and track information about Anganwadi centres and beneficiaries.

The move came after the bench noted that requirements and specifications of cellphones are ‘more idealistic than realistic’ and wondered why 5G connectivity and Octa-Core processor were made mandatory for the workers, stalling the process. The court had also expressed its disappointment over the approach of the Centre and state government, noting that consequences of not filling in the app is not only disciplinary action against Anganwadis and workers, but also a threat of stoppage in food grain distribution to the beneficiaries, which was ‘entirely unacceptable’.

Advocate PG Gavhane, for state government, informed the court that except for the beneficiaries’ name, other information on the app is in Marathi and that over a lakh of cellphones are required, which will be made available after funding is started by the Centre and state government. Seeking affidavits from the centre and state governments, the bench posted the next hearing on February 8.

The petitioners complained the POSHAN tracker app was only available in English, and the HC in 2021 had noted that insistence on a fill in date in English was without logic or rationale. In July 2022, the HC directed the Centre to take steps to ensure regional language options are activated in the app.