Based on app history, Mumbai court grants bail to food delivery agent booked under Pocso Act

A special court in Mumbai in a recent order granted bail to a 25-year-old food delivery executive booked for sexual assault of a minor considering among grounds his trip history on the food delivery application, which showed that he was not present in the area where the alleged incident took place.

The police had booked the man under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act based on a complaint of the victim’s father, who said that on October 30, when he returned home, his 13-year-old daughter, who has a speech and hearing impairment, told him through sign language that a man had kissed her when she was out to buy grocery near their home. She later guided her father to the accused’s house and pointed to him. He was arrested based on the complaint.

The accused in his bail plea had said that the victim and he live in the same area and that there were frequent quarrels between them due to which the complaint was filed. The accused also submitted that on the day of the incident, he was out delivering food through the food delivery app and had not committed the offence.

“Documents filed on record show that the accused was out for his work as a delivery boy continuously from 7.39 pm to 2.45 am. However, as per the prosecution case at about 9 pm, the informant (victim’s father) took the victim to the house of the accused and after some time he came there and at that time the victim pointed out to the accused. These allegations appear contradictory to the documents filed on record by the accused in support of his bail application,” the court said.

The court said the police had not submitted their investigation papers and their report is ‘cryptic’. It also said the accused can be granted bail by imposing strict conditions. It ordered his release on various conditions including that he shall not contact the victim by any mode and not tamper with the prosecution witnesses.