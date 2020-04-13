APMC’s wholesale markets to reopen tomorrow

The regulations issued by the APMC direct that a distance of at least one metre be maintained while loading and unloading the produce. Express Photo: Arul Horizon The regulations issued by the APMC direct that a distance of at least one metre be maintained while loading and unloading the produce. Express Photo: Arul Horizon

The wholesale markets within APMC, Vashi, will reopen from Wednesday with certain restrictions, including no entry to retail buyers.

According to Anil Chavan, secretary of APMC, the decision to reopen two of the wholesale markets was taken after a meeting with the police commissioner on Monday and a discussion with traders, mathadi workers and goods transporters.

“There will be restrictions, including allowing only 100 vehicles at the onion and potato market and 300 vehicles at the vegetable market from 12 am to 8 am every day,” Chavan said. He said the market will require minimum buying of 250 kg of onion, potatoes and 100 bunches or 10 kg of vegetables.

The onion, potato, vegetable and fruit markets in APMC were shut since April 11 after one of the shopkeepers tested positive for coronavirus. While the spice market remained open, the grains market, too, is likely to be reopened. Members of the APMC administration said a decision on keeping the fruit market open will be taken subsequently.

The measures taken by the APMC to ensure social distancing include allowing entry only to those having valid identity cards issued by the Vashi police station and compulsory sanitisation of vehicles while entering the market. The measures also include wearing a mask or paying a fine of Rs 1,000 if not having one.

The regulations issued by the APMC direct that a distance of at least one metre be maintained while loading and unloading the produce.

