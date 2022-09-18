‘Anyone speaking for state is called names by this govt’: Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray speaks to Vallabh Ozarkar on the controversy unleashed after Vedanta-Foxconn preferred Gujarat over Maharashtra to set up its new semiconductor plant.

Why do you think Maharashtra lost the multi-billion dollar Vedanta-Foxconn project to Gujarat?

This is something for the current dispensation to answer. Instead of giving an answer to the state, it is indulging in mud slinging and shifting goalposts. The chief minister (Eknath Shinde) had earlier claimed credit for bringing this project to Maharashtra in the state Assembly, quoting incorrect figure of investment. Reports were carried in various social media platforms and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation journal, too, of this investment coming to Maharashtra. Suddenly, this project and this massive investment went away. I believe that this is symbolic of the intent of this government, which is not interested in developing the state.

Why do you think Vedanta chose Gujarat over Maharashtra?

We are not questioning the choice of the investor. Every state must get an opportunity to develop. The issue is, why did the current dispensation lose out on an investment, which meritoriously belonged to Maharashtra? We are similarly losing out on another big project… the bulk drug park, which was to come up in Raigad.

The Shinde government has been blaming Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for losing the project and today, the Mumbai BJP president asked whether MVA had demanded commission from Vedanta. What do you have to say about these accusations?

A series of meetings was held by the current dispensation (with Vedanta) even after our (MVA) government was toppled. However, surprisingly, the industries minister seems to be clueless about this and is name calling the MVA.

Today, anyone who speaks for Maharashtra, is called names by this government. I wonder if they are concerned about the state and its youth at all. Speaking up for Maharashtra and voicing anguish for the loss of 1 lakh jobs and youth seems to be a crime in our state in the eyes of the dispensation.

Do you think the Centre played a role in transferring the project to Gujarat?

I am anguished over important projects being moved out of Maharashtra. I am not blaming anybody. However, I am shocked that this government neither can answer how we lost the project nor does it regret what happened. It only makes accusations as an answer to the questions of Maharashtra’s unemployed youth.

Can you elaborate on the efforts made by the MVA government to bring the project to Maharashtra. Was there any demand by the investor to ensure “Union government alignment” for the project?

The talks with the MVA government had started only in January 2022 after the Centre expressed its desire to support the sector last December. Since then, multiple site visits and a meeting in Davos also took place.

Similarly, for the bulk drug park as well, our government was in touch with the Centre and our Cabinet decided to support the project.