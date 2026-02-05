Any decision on merger will be taken by Dy CM Sunetra Pawar: BJP

Amid meetings within the Pawar family in Baramati in the past two days, the Bharatiya Janata Party has left the decision on merger between NCP and NCP (SP) entirely to Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar. The party has thus put the ball on the controversial topic in NCP’s court and thereby also reaffirmed the ability of newly appointed Dy CM Sunetra Pawar to resolve the complex matter.

The BJP’s decision to distance itself from the intra-party matter between the two factions comes a day after NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar attacked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his remark, “Had there been merger talks, Ajit Pawar would have informed me. He shared all the developments with me.”

Sharad Pawar had said Wednesday, “The CM has no right to speak on the merger. The talks were held between Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil. How would he know?”

Since the tragic death of Ajit Pawar in the plane crash at Baramati, BJP has come under criticism from opposition parties for working in tandem with NCP to carry out a hasty swearing-in of Sunetra Pawar in government as the DyCM.

While maintaining merger was the internal matter of NCP/NCP (SP), Shiv Sena (MP) Sanjay Raut said, “It is evident BJP was thwarting the reunion of two parties which was also the last wish of Ajit Pawar.”

The state BJP media cell incharge Navnath Ban said, “The decision related to merger of NCP/NCP(SP) has been completely left to the discretion of Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar.” It is neither going to be decided by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis nor Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said.

The BJP’s political assertion on the merger comes in the wake of growing attack from NCP (SP) and other opposition parties. A senior BJP leader, who is in the core committee which takes final decision on politics and policies said, “Firstly, such an important issue like the merger of two political parties – NCP and NCP (SP)–cannot be decided by Maharashtra BJP alone.” Even though NCP is an alliance partner and it directly impacts the Mahayuti coalition, ultimately the final call will have to be taken by Sunetra Pawar in consultation with her party leaders, he said.

“The central BJP’s role comes once NCP makes up its mind and convey the same to us through a proposal. So far, we have not heard any such decision from alliance partner NCP,” he added.

Though the BJP is closely monitoring the developments that are unfolding in the NCP/NCP(SP), the political managers in the right wing believe NCP (SP) is keen on merger to retain its political dominance over the party under leadership of Pawar Senior. After the split, late Ajit Pawar gained complete hold on the organisation as was evident in the 2024 Assembly polls when NCP got 41 seats and NCP (SP) 10.

Acknowledging there are feelers coming from various quarters for a merger, a BJP leader said: “The response from the central leadership will depend on how and when Sunetra Pawar takes a final call.”

A state BJP minister requesting anonymity said, “In any coalition two is fine, three is crowd. In addition, why should it open doors for the fourth faction even if it comes through merger.” Yet, he cautioned, “If NCP insists at some point and circumstances arise, a decision to get NCP (SP) on board through merger can take place. The eight MPs of NCP (SP) will add to NDA’s strength.”