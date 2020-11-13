Anvay Naik suicide case: Raigad crime branch issues summons to Republic media CFO

Republic Media Network Chief Financial Officer (CFO) S Sundaram has been issued summons

Republic Media Network Chief Financial Officer (CFO) S Sundaram has been issued summons by the Raigad police in connection to the 2018 suicide of interior decorator Anvay Naik and his mother. Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, along with co-accused Feroz Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda, were granted interim bail in the case by the Supreme Court on Wednesday. While the three accused were sent to judicial custody, the court had allowed a team from the Raigad police crime branch to interrogate them for three hours in Taloja Central Jail when they were lodged there.

A crime branch officer said that during questioning, Goswami had said that making payments on behalf of the company was the job of the CFO. “Accordingly, we have issued summons to him and he should appear before us in the coming days,” the officer added.

The officer said that the inquiry in the case, including scrutinising the financial records of the accused, is in progress. He added that some of the accused have said that they made payments to Naik even though work deadlines were not met. “A few more persons will be issued summons in the coming days,” the officer said, adding that they will also audit more financial records before filing a chargesheet in the matter.

Officer S Varade of Alibaug police, who had initially investigated the case, had claimed that rather than being owed money, it was Naik who owed money to Feroz Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda. This was the basis on which the police had filed a closure report in the case before the court last year.

Varade now faces a department inquiry with Konkan IGP seeking his suspension for allegedly not probing the case in a proper manner. While Varade had closed the case citing insufficient evidence to charge the three accused named in the suicide note, the case was reopened in October and probe was handed over to Raigad crime branch.

