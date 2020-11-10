Anvay Naik suicide case: IG Konkan seeks suspension of probe officer

The police alleged Varade worked in connivance with the accused.

Inspector General (Konkan range) Sanjay Mohite on Monday wrote to Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar Commissioner Sadanand Date, recommending him to suspend police inspector S H Varade as an inquiry for indiscipline has been initiated against him.

Varade, currently incharge of Virar police station, was previously posted at Alibaug police station. He was the investigating officer in the abetment to suicide case of interior decorator Anvay Naik and his mother that took place in May 2018.

On the basis of Akshata’s (Anvay’s wife) statement, a case under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) was registered at Alibaug police station. Varade had submitted the ‘A’ summary report in the case, which was accepted by the Alibaug court.

The police alleged Varade worked in connivance with the accused. Mohite is conducting an inquiry against him. Mohite’s letter stated, “Akshata Naik has made serious allegations on the investigation, which is extremely sensitive. Varade made several errors and investigated the case irresponsibly. Taking the seriousness of the matter, an inquiry has been initiated under Section 3 (1-A) (1) (A) of the Mumbai Police Act and suspending him would be an appropriate decision.”

As Varade is working in the Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar commissionerate, IG Konkan doesn’t have powers to take action against him. Mohite in his letter further mentioned that they will need more time to complete the inquiry and keeping him on duty will not be appropriate. “As the matter is sensitive and to ensure he does not interfere in the matter by misusing his power, we are recommending you to suspend him,” the letter states.

Date confirmed he received a letter from IG Konkan on Monday evening asking him to suspend Varade. “We will examine it,” he said.

While Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar will conduct an independent inquiry, they will also go through the inquiry report submitted by the Raigad police. “The disciplinary authority will go through the evidence and also record the statement of Varade after which a decision to suspend him will be taken,” an officer said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.