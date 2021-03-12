Anvay Naik kin accuse previous state govt of stalling probe

Last year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had ordered re-investigation in the case after Adnya complained that Alibaug police did not probe the non-payment of dues that had driven her father and grandmother to suicide (file)

Family members of interior designer Anvay Naik, who allegedly committed suicide in 2018, on Thursday accused the previous BJP-led Maharashtra government of trying to stall investigation in the case. The BJP denied the allegations, saying that the Supreme Court had already granted bail to the accused.

Speaking to the media, Naik’s daughter Adnya said, “The previous state government suppressed the case of my father’s suicide and I think there should be investigation into it.” She also claimed that the investigating officer misled them into signing a form stating that they had no problem with the case being closed.

Naik’s wife Akshata said, “There should be a probe to find out on whose instructions an attempt was made to scuttle the probe. There should be a thorough inquiry of the previous government.”



She added, “In one case a person gets justice within two days and officers are transferred only on the basis of suspicion. In our case no action has been taken against the three accused. Is it that only if you are the richest person of Asia, you will get justice?”

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and two others were arrested on November 4 last year by Raigad police in connection with the suicide of Anvay Naik and his mother. They were granted bail by the Supreme Court later.

Last year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had ordered re-investigation in the case after Adnya complained that Alibaug police did not probe the non-payment of dues that had driven her father and grandmother to suicide.

A BJP leader, however, said that the Supreme Court had granted bail to the accused and nothing amiss was found in the earlier investigation.



Adnya said, “The Supreme Court has only given interim bail in my father’s case. It is not a verdict. The case is yet to stand in the court.”