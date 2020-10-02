Anurag Kashyap was in Sri Lanka in August 2013, says his lawyer

The statement issued by Kashyap’s lawyer, Priyanka Khimani, said her client had presented himself for questioning before the police and had denied all wrongdoings in his statement. (File)

A DAY after Anurag Kashyap was questioned for more than eight hours by the Mumbai Police in connection with allegations of rape levelled against him by an actor, a statement issued by his lawyer Friday said the filmmaker was in Sri Lanka in August 2013, when the complainant claimed the sexual assault had taken place at his residence in the city.

The statement issued by Kashyap’s lawyer, Priyanka Khimani, said her client had presented himself for questioning before the police and had denied all wrongdoings in his statement. She also said Kashyap intends to “vigorously pursue the legal remedies available to him” and has sought action against the actor alleging that she had misused the criminal justice system and “hijacked the Me Too movement” for her “ulterior motives”.

“The material provided by Mr Kashyap in support of his statement demonstrates that the complaint is an outright lie. Mr Kashyap has provided documentary proof of the fact that throughout August 2013, he was away in Sri Lanka in connection with the shooting of one of his films,” Khimani said in the statement.

Khimani also said the “sudden, belated” allegations were being widely publicised to “vilify” Kashyap, irrespective of what the outcome of the judicial process will be. Kashyap, she said in her statement, was apprehensive that the complainant may “alter her version of events” after the submissions he made before the police about his whereabouts.

An FIR was filed last month by an actor at Versova police station on allegations of rape, outraging of her modesty and wrongful confinement against Kashyap. On Thursday, the filmmaker had been summoned at the Versova police station, where he arrived shortly after 10 am and left past 8 pm. Police officials said their investigation was at a preliminary stage and they were continuing to gather evidence.

