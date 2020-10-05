Anurag Kashyap ‘sexual misconduct’ case: Richa Chadha files defamation suit against actor before High Court

Richa Chadha. (Source: Richa Chadha/Instagram)

Actor Richa Chadha moved a defamation suit on Monday in the Bombay High Court against an actor, who had accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct, as well as film critic Kamaal R Khan, a news channel and others.

A single judge bench of Justice Anil K Menon was hearing Chadha’s application — filed through senior counsel Veerendra Tulzapurkar and advocate Saveena Bedi Sachar — which also sought monetary compensation from the actor.

However, as no one appeared for the actor and others, the court asked Chadha to serve fresh personal notice to respondents along with a service through emails. Seeking affidavit of notice from Chadha by October 6, the court adjourned the case till October 7.

The actor had alleged that Kashyap had “forced himself” on her when she had met him for work. She also claimed that Kashyap had mentioned to her that other actors like Chadha, Huma Qureshi and Mahie Gill had granted him sexual favours to bag film assignments.

