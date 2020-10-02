Was shooting in Sri Lanka then: Anurag Kashyap denies details of rape case

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Terming the rape allegations against her client as an “outright lie”, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s lawyer on Friday said that her client was in Sri Lanka for a film shoot and was not present in India in August 2013 when the alleged incident took place.

The remarks by Kashyap’s lawyer Priyanka Khimani came a day after the filmmaker was questioned for over eight hours in connection with the case against him by an actor.

In a statement, Khimani said: “In an FIR registered with the Versova Police Station, the complainant has alleged that in August 2013, my client, Mr Anurag Kashyap, called her to his house and sexually harassed her… Mr Kashyap has provided documentary proof of the fact that throughout August, 2013 he was away in Sri Lanka in connection with the shooting of one of his films.”

“Mr Kashyap has categorically denied that any such alleged incident ever took place and has also denied all allegations levelled against him,” she added.

The lawyer asserted that her client is “confident that the falsity of the complaint has been exposed, not only by the evidence presented but also the ever-shifting version of events put forth by” the complainant in the media.

“Mr Kashyap is apprehensive that now that the falsity of her allegations in the FIR have been established, she will alter her version of events in the investigative process as well,” the statement read.

Khimani also said that the filmmaker was “distressed with the false and reckless allegations” against him and would continue to pursue the legal remedies available to him.

On Thursday, Kashyap reached Versova police station in Andheri West shortly after 10 am and left a few minutes past 8 pm. An official at Versova police station said the filmmaker has denied the allegations against him.

“Our investigation is still in the preliminary stage. We summoned Kashyap to seek answers to the allegations made against him. We are continuing to gather evidence,” the official said.

The actor, who filed a complaint against Kashyap last month, had threatened to go on a hunger strike unless the police arrested Kashyap soon.

