Anurag Kashyap appears before Mumbai Police for questioning in rape case

Film-maker Anurag Kashyap on Thursday appeared before Mumbai Police for questioning in a rape case filed against him by an actress.

Officials from Versova police station issued the summons to Kashyap, who lives in Yari Road, Andheri (West), on Wednesday. This came days after the actress accused the police of showing a lack of urgency in investigating her complaint.

In an FIR registered last week, the actress had accused Kashyap of committing rape, outraging her modesty and wrongfully confining her. She told police that the sexual assault took place in 2013.

The actress also alleged that Kashyap had misbehaved with three other actresses, each of whom have denied her allegations. Kashyap had issued a statement a day later denying the allegations.

While the National Commission of Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma asked the actress to submit a written complaint, Kashyap received support from his colleagues in the film industry.

On September 27, the actress and her lawyer visited the Versova police station to demand that the complaint be investigated on a priority basis. She also threatened to start a hunger strike unless police arrested Kashyap soon.

On September 28, the actress met Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, who later announced that his party, the RPI, would launch an agitation if Kashyap was not arrested within a week.

