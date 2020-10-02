Anurag Kashyap questioned for over 8 hours in rape case

Kashyap reached Versova police station in Andheri West shortly after 10 am and left a few minutes past 8 pm. (File)

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was questioned for over eight hours by the Mumbai Police on Thursday in connections with allegations of rape levelled against him by an actor.

An official at Versova police station said the filmmaker has denied the allegations against him.

“Our investigation is still in the preliminary stage. We summoned Kashyap to seek answers to the allegations made against him. We are continuing to gather evidence,” the official said.

The police had issued a summons to Kashyap on Wednesday. Only days ago, an actor and her lawyer had accused the police of proceeding slowly in the case.

The actor, who filed a complaint against Kashyap last month, had also threatened to go on a hunger strike unless the police arrested Kashyap soon.

