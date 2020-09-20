‘Baseless’: Anurag Kashyap responds to actor who said he ‘forced himself’ on her

Kashyap responded in a series of tweets in Hindi saying her allegations were an attempt to “silence him”. (File)

An actor on Sunday accused film-maker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, a charge which the 48-year-old director denied, terming it “baseless” and calling it an attempt to “silence” him.

Actor Payal Ghosh, in a tweet on Sunday, said Kashyap “forced himself” on her and “extremely badly”. She tagged the Prime Minister and his office in her tweet, requesting them to take action against him.

In a separate video interview, Ghosh — who has acted in a few Telugu films, made her Hindi film debut with ‘Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi (2017)’— said that the incident took place in 2014-2015 when she had gone to meet Kashyap for work. She added that after speaking out, she has requested Mumbai’s Commissioner of Police and the Centre and state governments for protection.

Hours later, Kashyap responded in a series of tweets in Hindi saying her allegations were an attempt to “silence him”.

“Such a long time was in trying to silence me. Never mind. (But) While shutting me up, you lied so much that in spite of you being a woman, you dragged other women also into it. Please maintain some dignity, madam. All I will say is that all your allegations are baseless,” Kashyap tweeted.

“…I have never behaved like this, nor do I tolerate such a behaviour at any cost,” the writer-director added.

Taking note of Ghosh’s accusations, National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma sought a detailed complaint from Ghosh and assured the 30-year-old actor that she would look into it.

Actor Kangana Ranaut also expressed her support for Ghosh on Twitter.

A number of film personalities such as actors Swara Bhasker, Tisca Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub came out in support of Kashyap.

It is the joint responsibility of women and men both to carefully protect the sanctity of #Metooindia

It is a very very very important movement that should not be misused for any other reason but the dignity of women. @anuragkashyap72 — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) September 20, 2020

Tagging Kashyap, writer-director Anubhav Sinha tweeted: “It is the joint responsibility of women and men both to carefully protect the sanctity of #Metooindia. It is a very very very important movement that should not be misused for any other reason but the dignity of women.”

Director Hansal Mehta and producer Guneet Monga too criticised the allegations made against Kashyap. “Let’s not ruin an important #metoo movement for some agendas,” Monga said.

The Indian Express reached out to both Ghosh and Kashyap for a comment but is yet to receive a reply.

