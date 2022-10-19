scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

UN chief Antonio Guterres pays tribute to 26/11 victims in Mumbai: ‘No cause can justify terrorism’

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on his maiden visit to India, paid homage to the martyrs of the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai at the Hotel Taj in Colaba area. This was one of the targets of the attacks, in which over 166 individuals were killed.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and others. (Image: Maharashtra CMO)

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Wednesday said no cause can justify terrorism of any kind, and that fighting terrorism should be the global priority of every country in the world. Speaking in Mumbai, he asserted that people need to recognise the diversity and richness of cultures to stay together.

On Wednesday, Guterres, on his maiden visit to India, paid homage to the martyrs of the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai at the Hotel Taj in Colaba area of South Mumbai. This was one of the targets of the attacks, in which over 166 individuals were killed. The UN Secretary-General was accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava.

“Terrorism is absolute evil and has no place in today’s world. No cause and no incident can justify terrorism,” Guterres said. Mentioning that fighting terrorism must be a global priority for every country, he asserted that this was the central priority of the United Nations.

“One of my first acts after becoming Secretary-General was to establish an office for counter-terrorism to cooperate, guide and prepare countries in the fight against terrorism,” he said. “This office is fighting against the roots of violent extremism. Be it religion or ethnicity or beliefs, no reason can justify violent extremism,” he further said, adding that it was necessary to stay united to ensure that terrorists find no place.

“I feel deeply moved to be here, wherein one of the most barbaric acts of terrorism in history took place. I want to pay tributes to all those 166 victims. They are heroes of our world and I want to express my deepest condolences to the family and friends and to the people of India and also those from other parts of the world who lost their lives,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?Premium
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...Premium
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routesPremium
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routes
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...Premium
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...

Guterres also said thanked the Indian government for its support and help in the fight against terrorism.

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 12:45:10 pm
Next Story

Australia’s Josh Inglis suffers injury on golf course ahead of T20 world cup

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement