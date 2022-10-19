UN chief Antonio Guterres pays tribute to 26/11 victims in Mumbai: ‘No cause can justify terrorism’

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Wednesday said no cause can justify terrorism of any kind, and that fighting terrorism should be the global priority of every country in the world. Speaking in Mumbai, he asserted that people need to recognise the diversity and richness of cultures to stay together.

On Wednesday, Guterres, on his maiden visit to India, paid homage to the martyrs of the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai at the Hotel Taj in Colaba area of South Mumbai. This was one of the targets of the attacks, in which over 166 individuals were killed. The UN Secretary-General was accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava.

“Terrorism is absolute evil and has no place in today’s world. No cause and no incident can justify terrorism,” Guterres said. Mentioning that fighting terrorism must be a global priority for every country, he asserted that this was the central priority of the United Nations.

#WATCH | Mumbai: United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres meets with 26/11 Mumbai attack survivor, Devika who had suffered a bullet shot injury at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus whose testimony led to the prosecution of terrorist Ajmal Kasab pic.twitter.com/mFByvrW3JS — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

“One of my first acts after becoming Secretary-General was to establish an office for counter-terrorism to cooperate, guide and prepare countries in the fight against terrorism,” he said. “This office is fighting against the roots of violent extremism. Be it religion or ethnicity or beliefs, no reason can justify violent extremism,” he further said, adding that it was necessary to stay united to ensure that terrorists find no place.

“I feel deeply moved to be here, wherein one of the most barbaric acts of terrorism in history took place. I want to pay tributes to all those 166 victims. They are heroes of our world and I want to express my deepest condolences to the family and friends and to the people of India and also those from other parts of the world who lost their lives,” he said.

Guterres also said thanked the Indian government for its support and help in the fight against terrorism.