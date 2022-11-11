Antilia threat, Hiren murder: Court rejects discharge application of Sunil Mane

A SPECIAL court on Thursday rejected the discharge application of dismissed cop Sunil Mane, booked in the Antilia terror threat case and Mansukh Hiren murder case. Mane had sought discharge from the sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) stating that there was no evidence of any terror activity or conspiracy against him. Special Judge A M Patil rejected his plea.

Meanwhile, Mane’s co-accused Sachin Waze, opposed a plea filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) saying that the central agency will not be able to supply the whole record of electronic evidence to the accused as it would cost Rs 40 lakh and over eight months to provide it to all accused.

“Merely because the cost involved in supplying the copies of the electronic data seized during the investigation is to the tune of Rs 40 lakh, it would not be expedient in the interest of justice and fair trial to deny the copy of the same to the accused persons,” the reply stated. It added that it is the fundamental right of the accused to be provided with a copy of all the material that the prosecution desires to use against him during the trial and hence sought for all material to be furnished to the accused.

“The electronic evidence collected is voluminous and will take about 258 days or more to copy and provide to all accused… It will cause irreparable loss and damage to prosecution to provide such a huge, voluminous record with a cost of Rs 40 lakh,” the NIA’s plea said.

The evidence includes a voluminous record of CCTV footage seized from across the city starting from days before the planting of explosives in an SUV parked near Antilia, the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25, 2021, to the murder of Thane-resident Hiran, linked to the SUV on March 4.