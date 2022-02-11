scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 11, 2022
Must Read

Antilia terror scare case: Sunil Mane files discharge plea, claims UAPA can’t be invoked against him

The NIA alleges Mane’s role in the conspiracy that is related to the subsequent murder of Mansukh Hiran, a Thane-resident linked to the SUV in which the explosives were planted.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: February 11, 2022 7:42:56 pm
Mane’s plea states that according to the chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), he is nowhere linked to the planting of gelatin sticks in an SUV near Antilia, the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani. (PTI/File)

In the Antilia terror scare case, dismissed policeman Sunil Mane filed a discharge application stating that the charges under anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) does not apply against him.

Mane’s plea states that according to the chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), he is nowhere linked to the planting of gelatin sticks in an SUV near Antilia, the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, in February last year. His plea, filed through lawyer Hemant Ingle, states that therefore charges of UAPA cannot be invoked against him.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

The NIA alleges Mane’s role in the conspiracy that is related to the subsequent murder of Mansukh Hiran, a Thane-resident linked to the SUV in which the explosives were planted.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The discharge plea states that if UAPA does not apply against him, Mane is also entitled to default bail as the charge sheet should have then been filed within 90 days and not 180 days as done by NIA.

A previous default bail plea filed by Mane was rejected by the court in October. The court has directed the NIA to file a reply to the discharge application.

More from Mumbai

The NIA has chargesheeted ten persons including Mane for the planting of explosives in the SUV and the murder of Hiran. Other accused including retired ACP Pradeep Sharma and convicted policeman Vinayak Shinde, have also applied for bail.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 11: Latest News

Advertisement