Antilia terror scare: Seems dismissed cop gave go by to all procedure to destroy evidence, screen real offenders, says court

In its detailed order rejecting bail for dismissed Mumbai Police officer Riyazuddin Kazi, booked in the Antilia terror scare, a special court has said that while he had claimed that he was following orders of his superior Sachin Waze, he was expected to follow procedure as per law.

Kazi was arrested last year following allegations that he had illegally accessed digital video recorders of CCTV cameras to destroy evidence against Waze, the prime accused in the case.

Kazi and nine others were booked by the NIA in connection with its probe on the planting of gelatin sticks in a SUV near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25, 2021 and the subsequent murder of Thane resident Mansukh Hiran, who was linked to the SUV.

In his bail plea, Kazi had said that he had made diary entries and followed instructions of Waze, who was then heading the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) that he was a part of.

The court said that evidence shows that Kazi was acting as per Waze’s directions but while seizing the DVRs and other articles, no panchnama was prepared or seal put as required by law. “…being a responsible police officer, it was his duty to follow the procedure for such search and seizure enumerated under the law,” Special Judge A T Wankhede said in the order made available on Friday.

“It is being tried to impress that whatever act done by the applicant/accused was an outcome of the orders followed by him of his superiors. Although, some directions are issued by Sachin Waze, however, the accused was expected to follow the due procedure of law. Prima facie, it seems that the applicant/accused given go by to all the procedure in order to destroy/destruct the evidence,” the court said, adding that this was done “with an ulterior motive to screen real offenders”. It said that performing such acts cannot be considered to be part of official duty.

Kazi in his plea argued that the alleged acts were performed by him in discharge of his official duty and obeying orders of his superiors. He also said that others, who were part of the CIU and had followed Waze’s orders and played a role similar to Kazi, have been made witnesses in the case. He added that there is no evidence to show that he had any knowledge that Waze had committed any offence.