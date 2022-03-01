Antilia terror scare case: Former cop Riyazuddin Kazi’s bail plea rejected

A special court Tuesday rejected a bail application of dismissed cop Riyazuddin Kazi arrested in the Antilia terror scare case by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) last year in April.

In its chargesheet filed in the case, the NIA had charged Kazi under sections pertaining to the destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code. In his bail plea, Kazi had said that he was not booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, invoked against the other co-accused, nor was he booked under sections related to murder.

It was submitted that as per the chargesheet there was no evidence to show that he was aware of the conspiracy to plant gelatin sticks in a vehicle and park it near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25, 2021. It was also submitted that Kazi had no role to play in the subsequent murder of Mansukh Hiran linked to the vehicle.

Kazi’s lawyers also argued that he was unaware about the conspiracy and the actions alleged against him pertained to the instructions given to him by co-accused and dismissed cop Sachin Waze, who headed the Crime Intelligence Unit.

Special public prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves representing the NIA opposed the bail plea stating there was proof, including witness statements, to show that Kazi was aware about the criminal conspiracy and had actively participated in destroying evidence on Waze’s instructions.

The prosecutor also submitted that there was an apprehension of tampering of evidence if the accused, who was a policeman, is granted bail. The NIA chargesheet states that Kazi had been involved in illegally accessing DVR containing CCTV footage from various locations, including Waze’s home in Thane and destroying it to remove proof of Waze’s involvement.

Last week, Special Judge A T Wankhede had also rejected the bail plea of retired ACP Pradeep Sharma. So far, 10 persons have been booked in the case. Only one, Naresh Gaur, booked for allegedly procuring SIM cards used in the conspiracy, has been granted bail.