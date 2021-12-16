Antilia terror scare case: Special court rejects former ACP Pradeep Sharma’s plea for home-cooked food in jail

A SPECIAL court in a recent order rejected retired ACP Pradeep Sharma’s plea for home food in jail stating that it could cause ‘resentment in other inmates’.

Sharma, who is lodged at Taloja Central Jail in connection to the Antilia terror scare case, had earlier this month sought home food. His plea had said that he is suffering from various ailments, including Type-2 diabetes, and that his health will not improve if he is not allowed home-cooked food.

Special Judge A T Wankhede had sought a report from the jail, which had opposed the plea. The prison had said that a balanced and nutritious diet was being provided to inmates and that they are permitted to purchase fruits, dry fruits and eggs from the jail canteen.

The court had initially allowed Sharma home food for a month. Sharma approached the court again after the one month was over.

“Certainly providing home food from outside to the applicant will cause inconvenience… and also a threat to the security of the jail. The other inmates might have (been) suffering from abdominal problems, however, for each one of them, home food cannot be directed to be provided. Directing to continue to provide home food to the applicant/accused will cause resentment in other inmates,” the court said, adding that in such circumstances, Sharma cannot be permitted home food.

It said that the jail authorities are bound to provide a proper and nutritious diet to Sharma.

The court allowed Sharma’s other plea to be taken to JJ Hospital for treatment.