Antilia terror scare case: Court directs Pradeep Sharma be discharged from hospital, taken back to jail

A special court on Friday directed that retired ACP Pradeep Sharma be discharged from Sassoon hospital in Pune and be taken back to Yerwada jail after a report by a medical board constituted by the court said that his further hospitalisation was not needed.

Sharma, who was arrested in June 2021 in connection with his alleged role in the Antilia terror scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case, has been admitted at Sassoon hospital since last year.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had moved an application before the court, through Special Public Prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves, seeking for his medical and treatment records to verify whether he is staying at the hospital without authorisation, in violation of prison rules, to avoid jail.

Based on this, the court had last week directed that a medical board be constituted and sought its report within 10 days.

On Friday, the board submitted its report, which stated that Sharma’s treatment can be continued at the jail hospital. Following this, the court directed that Sharma be discharged and taken back to Yerwada jail.

In the last hearing, the court had ordered for the board to be constituted, noting that two reports submitted on Sharma’s health were contradictory.

The court was also informed that a letter has been written by former inspector Pradeep Suryavanshi, alleging that Sharma was misusing the hospital facility.