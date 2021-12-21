Antilia terror scare: Bombay High Court dismisses NIA’s appeal against Naresh Gaur bail

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday dismissed National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) appeal against the bail granted to Naresh Gaur, an accused in the Antilia terror scare case.

After NIA’s counsel sought strict bail conditions on Gaur, the court said that it has dismissed the agency’s appeal and that the special court had already laid down the bail conditions and the same are stringent in nature.

A division bench of Justice Nitin M Jamdar and Justice Sarang V Kotwal concluded the hearing and reserved its verdict in the NIA’s plea on December 17.

The central agency had approached the division bench barely a day after a single-judge bench of the high court had set aside a special NIA court order staying for 25 days the bail it had granted to Gaur. Gaur was arrested in March for his alleged involvement in the procurement of SIM cards used by the other accused in the case.

On December 10, Gaur’s counsel told a division bench that he would not act on the bail order till the appeal is decided. On December 15, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the NIA, said that Gaur had illegally obtained 14 SIM cards and benami cards cannot be used for official purposes. Therefore, Gaur knew of the illegality, he added. Singh said that the special court order was wrong, unjustified and did not consider the material on record and the same should be set aside.

However, senior advocate Shirish Gupte and advocate Aniket Nikam, appearing for Gaur, said that the special judge had rightly applied his mind based on the material on record before him, including the chargesheet.

Advocate Sandesh Patil, representing the NIA, also submitted that the call records in connection to the SIM card that Gaur had procured and was purportedly used by retired police officer Pradeep Sharma were part of the chargesheet and therefore, Gaur’s intention is proved in the case.

The special court on November 20 granted bail to Gaur, who was the first among the 10 people arrested in the case to have gotten relief. The court had, however, said that Gaur would not be released immediately, as it stayed its order after the NIA said it wanted to approach the high court against the grant of bail.