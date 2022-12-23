Antilia terror scare case: Bombay High Court grants bail to dismissed cop Riyazuddin Kazi

The Bombay High Court Friday granted bail to dismissed policeman Riyazuddin Kazi, who was arrested in the Antilia terror scare case by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in April 2021.

The court directed Kazi to furnish a personal bond of Rs 25,000 along with sureties and asked him to cooperate with the probe and attend the NIA office on the second Saturday of every month till further orders among other bail conditions. On December 2, a division bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice R N Laddha concluded the hearing and reserved its verdict in Kazi’s plea.

Kazi had approached the high court with an appeal after the special NIA court had earlier this year rejected his bail application.

Kazi is the second accused in the case to avail bail. Earlier, Naresh Gaur, booked for allegedly procuring SIM cards used in the conspiracy, was granted bail.

In its chargesheet filed in the case, the NIA had charged Kazi under sections pertaining to the destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code. In his bail plea, Kazi had said he was not booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, invoked against the other co-accused, nor was he booked under sections related to murder. Advocates Yug Mohit Chowdhry and Hassnain Kazi for the appellant argued the offences against him were bailable.

It was submitted that as per the chargesheet, there was no evidence to show that Kazi was aware of the conspiracy to plant gelatin sticks in a vehicle and park it near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25, 2021. Chaudhry submitted that Kazi’s alleged actions pertained to the instructions of his senior, dismissed police officer Sachin Waze, who was heading the Crime Intelligence Unit and Kazi was unaware of the conspiracy.

He said the disparity in NIA’s approach to making Kazi an accused and another officer a witness was questionable. The lawyers said Kazi had no role to play in the subsequent murder of Mansukh Hiran linked to the vehicle. Kazi said that a special court had erred in rejecting bail to him and sought relief from the high court.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh and advocate Sandesh Patil for the NIA, however, opposed the plea and said that there was proof to show Kazi was aware of the criminal conspiracy and while there was no evidence of his involvement in planting of gelatine sticks outside Antilia or him being involved in Hiran’s murder, he was aware of the criminal conspiracy and had actively participated in destroying evidence on Waze’s instructions. The NIA said that Kazi had been involved in illegally accessing DVR containing CCTV footage from various locations, including Waze’s home in Thane and destroying it to remove proof of Waze’s involvement.

ASG Singh submitted that Kazi had played an important role in the entire conspiracy or operation and in view of his involvement in the destruction of evidence, which is of grave nature, the appellant should not be released on bail.

The high court on December 15 also reserved its verdict in an appeal by former police officer Pradeep Sharma against a special court order that rejected bail to him in the Hiran murder case, which it will pronounce in due course.