Antilia terror scare: Bombay HC refuses bail to former cop Pradeep Sharma in NIA case

The Bombay High Court on Monday refused bail to former police officer Pradeep Sharma in the Antilia terror scare case being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The court dismissed Sharma’s appeal challenging the rejection of his bail plea by the special NIA court in February last year. He was arrested in June 2021.

However, a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and R N Ladhha – which had concluded the hearing and reserved its verdict on Sharma’s plea last month – made certain observations about the NIA investigation. The central agency had told the high court that Sharma was the main conspirator in the “cold-blooded murder” of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was considered a “weak link” in the larger conspiracy of terrorising industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s family.

Last month, co-accused and dismissed policeman Riyazuddin Kazi was granted bail by the high court. Earlier, Naresh Gaur, booked for allegedly procuring SIM cards used in the conspiracy, was granted bail.

Sharma was booked for charges including murder, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, causing disappearance and destruction of evidence under the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Unlawful Activities(Prevention) Act and Arms Act.

Senior advocate Aabad Ponda, appearing for Sharma, said his client was not involved in Hiran’s murder and the NIA did not have any proof to show he was the main conspirator in the terror act of placing a gelatine-laden SUV car outside Ambani’s residence Antilia. Ponda said the trial court had erred in rejecting bail to Sharma and he must be granted relief.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, for NIA, said Sharma was “not innocent” and had committed offences of criminal conspiracy, murder and terror acts.

As per the NIA, Hiran was aware of the entire conspiracy and Sachin Waze, dismissed Mumbai police officer who was arrested in the case, had given Rs 45 lakh to Sharma to be handed over to the henchmen to kill Hiran.

The agency alleged that Sharma and other accused committed a “heinous and serious offence” under UAPA and from the evidence, it is “crystal clear” that Sharma was directly involved in the crime. The central agency also said that Sharma and the other accused attended several meetings inside the premises of the Mumbai police commissioner’s office building where the alleged conspiracy was hatched to murder Hiran and pass it off as suicide.

“As the main conspirator, Sharma hired henchmen to kill Mansukh Hiran by offering them money received by him (Sharma) from Waze,” the NIA’s affidavit said.

The agency said that after the murder, Sharma asked the co-accused to flee to Nepal from Mumbai. It added that as Sharma was an influential police officer, also known as “encounter specialist” and if he is released on bail, he would influence witnesses and tamper with evidence.

On December 23, 2022, while granting bail to Kazi, the high court had prima facie held that “the statements of the witnesses do not reveal that Kazi was aware or had knowledge of the intention of Waze, i.e. of destruction of the articles, or of Waze’s involvement in the murder of Mansukh Hiran or in planting of gelatin sticks in the Scorpio vehicle.”