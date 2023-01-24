Antilia terror case: ‘No plausible reason’ for ex-cop Pradeep Sharma’s presence in CP’s office, says HC

Dismissing an appeal against the rejection of bail plea filed by former police officer Pradeep Sharma in the Antilia terror scare case, the Bombay High Court questioned the NIA probe in the case as well as Sharma’s presence in the office of the then Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh in March 2021.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and R N Laddha, while questioning Sharma’s presence in the office of the commissioner of police (CP) on March 2 and 5, 2021, noted that “the reason for the appellant (Sharma), a retired police officer, to be in the CP office including the CP’s chamber, is not forthcoming.”

The NIA had alleged that on March 2, Sharma entered into a criminal conspiracy with dismissed police officer Sachin Waze and former crime branch inspector Sunil Mane for eliminating Mansukh Hiran.

PSO Prasanjeet Sawdekar, in his statement, had revealed that on the said day, he had accompanied Sharma to the CP office around 12 pm and then Sharma went to meet the CP. Sawdekar stated that after 15-20 minutes, the appellant came down and went to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) to meet Waze at the Crime branch building. While Sawdekar followed Sharma to the Crime branch building, he asked him to wait and after 10-15 minutes, Sharma came down with Waze.

The bench noted it was “pertinent” to note that the statement of Assistant Police Commissioner Nitin Alaknure revealed that when he visited the CP’s office to meet a DCP on March 5, 2021, he had seen Sharma coming out of the CP’s chamber.

It observed, “Prima facie, the fact remains that the appellant was present in the CP office on March 2 and 5, 2021, for albeit no plausible reason. No plausible reason is also spelt out by the senior counsel Aabad Ponda for the appellant for the presence of the appellant in the CP office. The NIA had said that on March 2, 2021, even Hiran was present in the CP office.”

The court referred to a statement by a cyber security expert Ishaan Sinha, a witness in the case who had mentioned on March 9, 2021 that the issue of Telegram channel ‘Jaish-ul-Hind’ – on which a post had appeared on February 27, 2021 claiming responsibility for the terror case – was resolved by the Special Cell, Delhi Police, and that the cellphone number linked with the said Telegram channel was found to be used from within the premises of Tihar Jail.

Sinha stated that after sharing said information, Singh asked him if he could give such a report in writing, to which Sinha had stated that it was not proper to give such a report in writing. As per insistence by Singh, Sinha prepared a one-paragraph report, after which Singh asked him to insert in it the poster that had appeared on the said Telegram channel. Singh asked him about remuneration for the modified report, which Sinha had initially refused. Thereafter, Rs 5 lakh in cash was given to him by the CP’s personal assistant which was withdrawn through the secret service (SS) fund.

“Why such a huge payment was made to the said witness i.e. cyber expert, what was the interest of the CP, is a grey area, for which there are no answers,” the bench noted.

The bench expressed “anguish” over the manner in which the NIA investigated the probe of conspiracy on parking of the Scorpio vehicle near the residence of a prominent businessman Mukesh Ambani and planting of gelatin sticks in the said vehicle, on February 24/25, 2021.

It noted that a “feeble attempt” was made to connect Sharma with Waze for offence pertaining to the gelatin sticks-laden Scorpio vehicle. However, the material on record pointed to the ‘complicity’ of Sharma in the murder of Mansukh Hiran, the high court noted while rejecting relief to Sharma.