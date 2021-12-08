Antilia terror scare case: Bombay HC sets aside stay on accused Naresh Gaur’s bail

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted relief to Naresh Gaur, an accused in the Antilia terror scare case, challenging a special NIA court order that had stayed for 25 days the bail it had granted to him.

A single-judge bench of Justice Sandeep K Shinde quashed and set aside the roznama of special NIA Court, staying the bail granted to Gaur. The Court also refused NIA’s request to stay the operation of its verdict.

Gaur’s counsel argued that while the special court had granted the bail to him on merits, it was not competent to stay its own verdict at the central agency’s request.

The special court had on November 20 granted bail to Gaur, who was the first among the 10 people arrested in the case to be granted bail.

The court had, however, said that Gaur will not be released immediately as it stayed its own order for 25 days after the NIA said it wanted to approach the HC against bail being granted. Gaur was arrested in March for his alleged involvement in the procurement of SIM cards used by the other accused in the conspiracy.

On December 3, the HC was informed by senior advocate Shirish Gupte and advocate Aniket Nikam, representing Gaur, that the special court had wrongly stayed its bail order.

The HC had asked the NIA to respond as to whether the trial court judge, under section 309 (power to postpone or adjourn proceedings) or other provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was competent to stay the bail order and also asked the agency to explain as to how Gaur’s detention after the judicial order of stay on bail be described.

On December 7, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh and advocate Sandesh Patil for NIA justified the special court’s decision and said that Gaur’s plea was not maintainable as he should have filed an appeal against the trial court order instead of filing a writ plea. However, Gaur’s counsel opposed NIA’s contention stating that it was NIA which should have filed appeal against the special court’s order granting bail, after which the bench closed the plea for order.

HC’s reasoned order will be made available in due course.