Antilia case: Offence meant to strike terror in minds, says court; denies bail to retired cop

In its detailed order rejecting bail to retired ACP Pradeep Sharma arrested in the Antilia terror scare case, the special court said provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) can be invoked in the case as the offence was committed to “strike terror in the minds of people”.

Special Judge A T Wankhede also said Sharma’s role as a co-conspirator was prima facie established.

Sharma has been booked under charges including murder, criminal conspiracy and relevant sections of the UAPA.

Along with nine others, including four policemen, Sharma was booked for a conspiracy to place an explosives-laden SUV near Antilia, the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, and the subsequent murder of Thane-resident Mansukh Hiran, linked to the vehicle.

In his request for bail, Sharma had mentioned that the terrorist acts claimed to have been committed in the case do not pertain to the defence of India, so UAPA could not have been invoked.

“It is significant to note here that the allegations levelled against the applicant/accused no.1 (Sachin Waze) of parking explosive-laden Scorpio vehicle on the Carmichael Road is made with an intention to strike terror in the mind of the people. Further, the purpose of putting the threat note was also the same,” the court said.

It added that a post had appeared on Telegram claiming that ‘Jaish-ul-Hind’ was taking responsibility for the incident, but this was denied later. “Detail investigation is made in regard to the post of Telegram. The intention behind making such threat is to create terror in mind of the general public,” the court said.