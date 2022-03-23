Antilia case: Convicted cop Vinayak Shinde’s bail plea rejected

A special court in Mumbai on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of dismissed policeman Vinayak Shinde, booked in the Antilia terror scare case.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had claimed that Shinde had been part of a criminal conspiracy with the main accused, dismissed cop Sachin Waze, for the planting of explosives near Antilia, the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, and the subsequent murder of Thane-resident Mansukh Hiran last year.

Shinde, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2013 for his involvement in the fake encounter of Ramnarayan Gupta alias Lakhan Bhaiya, was out on parole last year.

Shinde filed for bail before the special court stating that there were no charges of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act invoked against him by the NIA. It was also submitted that the chargesheet had alleged a limited role to Shinde and his incarceration in the case was not required. The NIA opposed the plea stating that there was evidence related to his knowledge about the entire conspiracy as he had helped Waze with various aspects, including getting the SIM cards used in the crime.