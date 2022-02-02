Antilia case: ATS to submit probe documents before Chandimal panel by tomorrow

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) is expected to submit documents regarding its investigation into the Antilia terror scare case before the Chandiwal Commission on Thursday when it will hold its next hearing.

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh submitted an application last week to the panel seeking the documents, saying based on the ATS’ papers he would expose “param satya” hinting towards former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh and why the official wrote a letter last year, making allegations of corruption against him.

Deshmukh said these documents were shown to him by the ATS when he was the home minister.

It is expected that the ATS would mention its initial findings in the paperwork and would expose the roles of those its suspects were linked to the terror threat case. A sports utility vehicle with gelatin sticks was found parked outside the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25 last year.

The case was initially being investigated by the Mumbai Police and later transferred to the ATS, which made the first few arrests in the case. It was then handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which filed a chargesheet against 10 people, including dismissed police official Sachin Waze.

The one-member panel was set up by the Maharashtra government to look into allegations of corruption made by former police commissioner Singh against Deshmukh. During the course of its hearing, Deshmukh, Singh and Waze have appeared before the commission and have been examined. The commission is at the fag end of its investigation and is expected to soon complete the hearings and submit a report to the state government.