Antilia bomb scare: Sachin Waze gets bail, court says ‘no evidence Ambanis were terrorised’

A special court in Mumbai has granted bail to dismissed police officer Sachin Waze, arrested in the Antilia bomb scare case, noting that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) failed to show that the Ambanis were terrorised. The court added that Waze had undergone a minimum five-year sentence, and material on record was “not sufficient to reject bail plea.”

The special court also observed that Waze’s act “prima facie falls short to satisfy the definition of a terrorist act under Section 15 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)”.

“There is absolutely nothing on record even to infer by any stretch of imagination that the Ambanis or any one of them were ever terrorised in any manner” and that the “facts appear otherwise,” Special Judge Chakor S Baviskar said.

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