Antilia bomb scare: Sachin Waze gets bail, court says ‘no evidence Ambanis were terrorised’

Waze has been in custody since 2021 and was booked for offences, including murder, criminal conspiracy, and other offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with provisions of the UAPA and the Arms Act.

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
3 min readUpdated: Sep 29, 2026 06:03 PM IST
Sachin wazeSuspended police officer Sachin Waze has been granted bail in Antilia bomb scare case. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)
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A special court in Mumbai has granted bail to dismissed police officer Sachin Waze, arrested in the Antilia bomb scare case, noting that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) failed to show that the Ambanis were terrorised. The court added that Waze had undergone a minimum five-year sentence, and material on record was “not sufficient to reject bail plea.”

The special court also observed that Waze’s act “prima facie falls short to satisfy the definition of a terrorist act under Section 15 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)”.

“There is absolutely nothing on record even to infer by any stretch of imagination that the Ambanis or any one of them were ever terrorised in any manner” and that the “facts appear otherwise,” Special Judge Chakor S Baviskar said.

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“Day-to-day business of the Ambanis does not appear to have been disturbed even for a minute,” the court added.

The special court designated under the NIA Act observed that Sachin Waze “made out a prima facie case” to grant bail due to considerable time in prison and the trial being “unlikely to conclude in the near future.” It said bail refusal would cause “great prejudice” to the “personal liberty” of Waze.

“No one knows which muhurat (auspicious time) the investigating agency is waiting for to record the statement of any of the targets of the alleged terror, after such a long gap of 3-4 years has already lapsed after the incident of parking of the explosive-laden SUV,” the order reads.

Noting the distance between Shikharkunj building, where the SUV was parked, and Antilia, the court said, “The distance between these two spots is considerable and there are many other buildings in between. Hence, even the threat to the alleged target does not carry that much weight so as to create terror in their or anyone’s mind.”

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Waze has been in custody since 2021 and was booked for offences, including murder, criminal conspiracy, and other offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with provisions of the UAPA and the Arms Act. NIA has alleged that Waze parked the SUV outside Antilia and was also involved in the plot to kill the vehicle owner, Mansukh Hiran.

It also held that Mansukh Hiran’s murder “at this moment does not appear to be a direct outcome of any terrorist act” and was independent of UAPA offences, meaning the stringent bail restrictions under the Act would not apply.

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Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage. Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in: Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include: Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes). Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty). Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict. Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability. Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges. Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More

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