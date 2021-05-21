Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Suspended cop Kazi dismissed from police service

Suspended Assistant Police Inspector Riyazuddin Kazi, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency for his alleged role in the Antilia bomb scare case and the Mansukh Hiran murder case, was dismissed from the Mumbai police department on Friday.

The order was issued by Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale. Kazi’s dismissal comes days after the alleged mastermind of the case, API Sachin Waze, was dismissed.

Nagrale in his order said API Riyaz Kazi, posted at Local Arms, Mumbai, has been dismissed from police service. “Order has been issued today under Provision of Article 311(2)(b) Constitution of India, by Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai,” said an official from the Mumbai police department.

Kazi, who worked closely with Waze, was posted in the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai Crime Branch when the gelatin sticks-laden Scorpio car was found outside Antilia, the official residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

His role came to light after Waze was arrested on March 13, police said. Kazi was arrested by the NIA on April 11.

The NIA has so far arrested five persons in the case, including Waze and Kazi.

Police Inspector Sunil Mane, who was arrested on April 23, is also likely to be dismissed, said another IPS officer.

Former police constable Vinayak Shinde, who was dismissed after he was sentenced to life imprisonment in a fake encounter killing of Lakhan Bhaiya, and a cricket bookie, Naresh Gaur, are in judicial custody for illegally procuring SIM cards from Gujarat and providing them to Waze, which were used to commit the crimes, police said.