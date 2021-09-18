Antilia bomb scare case: NIA opposes Waze’s default bail plea

The NIA on Friday opposed before the special court the default bail plea of dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze, arrested in the Ambani terror scare case and for the murder of Thane resident Mansukh Hiran.

In its reply, the NIA said that it had filed the chargesheet much prior to the last date and hence, Waze was not entitled for release on grounds of delay in filing the chargesheet. It also said that the court had taken cognizance of the chargesheet filed last month, adding that it showed that there was no default on the part of the agency in filing the same.

Meanwhile, the special court allowed Waze’s lawyers to meet him once a week to take legal instructions with the consent of treating doctors. Waze’s lawyers Rounak Naik, Sajal Yadav and Aarti Kalekar had sought permission to meet him at Wockhardt Hospital where he has undergone bypass surgery.

The court said that considering that a chargesheet has been filed in the case, Waze’s lawyers could be permitted to meet him but not once a day as was sought.