Antilia bomb scare case: HC rejects former police officer Pradeep Sharma’s discharge plea

The case dates back to February 25, 2021, when a threat note was found in a car parked near Antilia— the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in South Mumbai. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday rejected the appeal of retired ACP Pradeep Sharma against a special court order that rejected his discharge plea in connection with the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA’s) Antilia terror scare case and Mansukh Hiran murder case.

The HC found no grounds to interfere in the special court order and observed that whether evidence collected against Sharma was sufficient shall be decided during the trial.

Sharma was taken into custody by the NIA in June 2021 and was booked for offences, including murder, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, causing disappearance of evidence, and destruction of evidence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Arms Act.