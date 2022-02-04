scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 03, 2022
Antilia bomb scare case: ATS submits report to Chandiwal Commission

The report was submitted following an application by former home minister Anil Deshmukh seeking these documents which he said will help him expose “Param satya”. The Commission has kept the matter for hearing on February 8.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
February 4, 2022 12:16:03 am
An SUV with explosives inside it was found outside Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on February 25. (File Photo)

THE MAHARASHTRA Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday submitted to the Chandiwal Commission an over 800-page report on their investigation in the Antilia terror scare case in which they had made the first arrests before the case was taken over by the NIA.

The report was submitted following an application by former home minister Anil Deshmukh seeking these documents which he said will help him expose “Param satya”. The Commission has kept the matter for hearing on February 8.

On Thursday, ACP Siddheshwar Gove and inspector Dinkar Mohite furnished the confidential record concerning Antilia bomb scare case and the Mansukh Hiran murder case. An official said the report contained the details about the investigation conducted by ATS when it investigated the case. “It also contains some of the loopholes in the Mumbai Police probe into the case before the investigation was transferred,” the official said.

Deshmukh, in his statement to the ED and a bail application, has alleged that it was Param Bir Singh who was the ‘mastermind’ of the crime. It is suspected that with the help of the ATS documents, the former home minister will seek to substantiate his allegations.

During its investigation, the NIA had recorded Singh’s statement once. However, when the Central agency summoned him again, he did not appear. NIA has so far chargesheeted ten persons and is investigating the case further.

