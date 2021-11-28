Anticipating ‘surprise visit’, state CID prepares questionnaire to interrogate Param Bir

The State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing three FIRs registered against Param Bir Singh, is preparing a questionnaire that will be posed to the former Mumbai police commissioner who is expected to present himself before the agency early next week.

Singh appeared before the Mumbai crime branch on Thursday and later before the Thane police. “At both the places, Singh went without giving any prior intimation, so we do not want to be unprepared because we have to interrogate him in three different FIRs,” said an officer.

A senior police officer from the state CID said that three investigating officers of the three cases, who are assistant commissioner of police-rank officials, will be conducting the interrogation at CID’s regional office at CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai. The questioning will

be supervised by a Superintendent of Police.

Singh currently holds the charge of Director General, homeguards. He went on leave in May and had been untraceable since then, according to Mumbai Police, which was looking to detain him for questioning.

There are five FIRs registered against Singh of which three are being probed by the state CID.

The complainant in one of the FIRs is police inspector Bhimrao Ghadge who has been complaining about the slow pace of investigation in the case.

Ghadge had alleged that Singh had asked him to drop charges against a person in a case he was investigating. He had alleged that while serving as the commissioner of Thane Police, Singh would extort money from criminals in lieu of not including their names in FIRs. He would also take money from police officers for their transfers, the complainant added. Subsequent to Ghadge’s complaint, a case was filed against Singh at Bazarpeth Police station in Thane, the investigation in which was handed over to State CID.

The state CID is yet to make progress in the case even as officials have said that they have been taking the statements of people involved in the case.

The other two FIRs in which the state CID may question Singh were registered at Marine Drive police station in Mumbai, and Kopri police station in Thane. They were based on the complaint by developer Shyamsunder Agrawal and his nephew Sharad.

Agarwal had alleged that Singh and other police officers threatened to falsely implicate him in a case, harassed him and extorted money from him. The FIRs were registered in the last week of July. So far, two police officials and two private individuals have been arrested in the case.