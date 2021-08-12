Anticipating 3rd Covid wave: BMC to ramp up contact tracing of infected persons

Preparing for the third wave of Covid-19, the BMC on Wednesday decided to ramp up contact tracing of infected persons. It will now trace 20 people associated with each infected patient instead of 15.

The civic body on Wednesday held a detailed review meeting to discuss preparations for the anticipated third wave of Covid-19. With reopening of establishments like shops, hotels and malls, BMC also decided to increase the number of daily RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests being conducted in Mumbai.

Officials said that currently, around 15 close contacts linked with one infected patient are traced. “Now, all ward officers have been told to increase contact tracing to 20. This will help us keep a check on the spread of the infection. As most things are open in the city, there is a high risk of the virus spreading,” said a senior BMC official.

Taking note of warnings from experts and doctors that the third wave is likely to impact children the most, BMC will train its staffers in ward war rooms to handle such a situation, said officials.

The civic administration is also working towards increasing bed capacity at hospitals. While a new jumbo Covid-19 centre is coming up at Kanjurmarg, BKC and NESCO centres are set to see an increase in the number of beds.

According to data, Mumbai currently has 30,364 beds for Covid-19 patients. This includes 17,697 beds with oxygen support, 3,788 intensive care unit (ICU) beds, 1,460 beds for children as well as 230 ICU beds for children and 53 for newborn ICU.