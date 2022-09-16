scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Anti-submarine ship INS Ajay to be decommissioned after 32 years of service

Commissioned in the freezing temperatures of Poti Shipyard of erstwhile Soviet Union, which is presently in Georgia, the ship will be decommissioned during the monsoons of Mumbai, a naval press note said.

During its service, INS Ajay was operating as part of the 23rd Patrol Vessel Squadron under the operational control of Flag Officer Commanding, Maharashtra Naval Area. (Photo: Indian Navy)

INS Ajay, an anti-submarine warfare corvette of western naval command, will be decommissioned on September 19 after 32 years of service.

Decommissioning is considered a formal, yet very emotional ceremony for a ship, its crew, and the Navy in general. During the decommissioning ceremony, the National Flag, Naval Ensign, and the decommissioning Pennant of the ship will be lowered for the last time, at sunset, signifying the end of the ship’s commissioned service.

During its service, INS Ajay was operating as part of the 23rd Patrol Vessel Squadron under the operational control of Flag Officer Commanding, Maharashtra Naval Area. The ship’s primary role was in anti-submarine warfare and with its formidable armament of long-range torpedoes and anti-submarines rockets, the submarine hunter successfully discharged its role of keeping the coasts safe.

During an illustrious career spanning more than three decades, the ship was forward-deployed on several occasions, including for Operation Talwar during the Kargil War in 1999, Operation Parakram in 2001 and post-Uri attack in 2017.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 10:20:38 pm
