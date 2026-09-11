‘No anti-national mindset’: TISS ex-student gets bail in Saibaba commemoration case

A magistrate court on Thursday granted bail to a former student of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), observing that prima facie, there is no material to link him to the mindset of a Maoist or an anti-national. The student has been granted bail over a month after he was arrested for allegedly attending a 2025 gathering on the campus to mark the death anniversary of former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba.

The Bombay High Court had last month granted interim protection from arrest to another student booked in the case.

“…considering the allegations against the accused, prima facie I am of the view that the investigating officer had got sufficient time for investigation of the offence and the activities of the accused. However, prima facie there is no material against the accused to connect him against the unity of nation and the consideration of bail to the young offender is necessary for maintaining his career and when there was no incriminating material except suspicion and hence, keeping the accused behind bars would not be just,” Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate D K Khedekar said.