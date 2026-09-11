A magistrate court on Thursday granted bail to a former student of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), observing that prima facie, there is no material to link him to the mindset of a Maoist or an anti-national. The student has been granted bail over a month after he was arrested for allegedly attending a 2025 gathering on the campus to mark the death anniversary of former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba.
The Bombay High Court had last month granted interim protection from arrest to another student booked in the case.
“…considering the allegations against the accused, prima facie I am of the view that the investigating officer had got sufficient time for investigation of the offence and the activities of the accused. However, prima facie there is no material against the accused to connect him against the unity of nation and the consideration of bail to the young offender is necessary for maintaining his career and when there was no incriminating material except suspicion and hence, keeping the accused behind bars would not be just,” Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate D K Khedekar said.
The magistrate court directed the accused’s release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh, with conditions including that he mark his presence before the Mumbai crime branch once a week till the filing of the chargesheet.
The former student was arrested on August 7, the same day the sessions court rejected his anticipatory bail plea. In fact, the court had granted relief to seven others involved in the case, but rejected the pleas of two former students.
Opposing their bail pleas, the police had alleged that the former students raised slogans, seeking the release of former JNU students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. They also argued that one of the accused had downloaded ‘objectionable’ books and there was a possibility that the accused had links with Maoist organisations in Bangladesh.
Lawyer Vijay Hiremath, representing the student, had then argued that the literature found with him was not banned and did not amount to any anti-national activity.
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“…prima facie (there is) no material to connect the accused with the mindset of Maoist…merely because of finding of PDF books the inference of connection with the mindset of Maoist cannot be drawn,” the court said.
The FIR, which mentioned nine persons, stated that between 7:30-8:30 pm, around 10-12 students paid homage to Saibaba at the Deonar campus without permission.
Sadaf Modak is a distinguished Legal Correspondent based in Mumbai whose work demonstrates exceptional Expertise and Authority in covering the intricacies of the judicial and correctional systems. Reporting for The Indian Express, she is a highly Trustworthy source for in-depth coverage of courtroom proceedings and human rights issues.
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