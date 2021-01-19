Anti-Narcotics Cell seizes drugs worth Rs 64 lakh; 35-year-old woman arrested

Shaikh was booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

THE ANTI-Narcotics Cell (ANC) on Sunday seized marijuana and mephedrone worth Rs 64 lakh following the arrest of a 35-year old woman, alleged to be a key supplier of drugs in the city.

Najma Shaikh was arrested by the ANC last week when she was allegedly supplying banned drug mephedrone in Linking Road, Bandra.

Officials of the ANC’s Ghatkopar unit said that 100 grams of mephedrone were found in Shaikh’s possession, suspected to be worth Rs 10 lakh, along with cash of Rs 20,000. During the probe after her arrest, ANC officials conducted a search of Shaikh’s home in Kurla and allegedly found 2.7 kgs of marijuana worth Rs 54 lakh and nearly Rs 10 lakh in cash. ANC officials claimed that Shaikh was involved in trafficking of drugs in Mumbai and suburbs through her network.

