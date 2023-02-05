scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
‘Anti-love jihad’ organisation to hold meet in Mumbai today

Starting November, when it began its string of public meetings against “religious conversion” and “love jihad”, the Sakal Hindu Samaj has covered more than 20 of the state's 36 districts.

love jihad, Love Jihad controversy, Anti-love jihad, SAKAL Hindu Samaj, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsThe rally to be held in Mumbai will be the Samaj's third in the city, demanding “stringent laws to stop love jihad and religious conversion of Hindus”.
SAKAL Hindu Samaj is set to hold a public meeting in Mumbai on Sunday after the state government assured the Supreme Court that clearance would be given subject to the condition that no hate speech is made.

A loose conglomeration, the Samaj includes right-wing outfits such as the VHP, Bajrang Dal, Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, Hindu Pratisthan, Durga Vahini, Vishwa Shriram Sena and Sanatan Sanstha. With several of these outfits linked to the RSS, its rallies, which have drawn accusations of hate speech, have seen few obstructions from the Shinde Sena-BJP government.

A senior RSS functionary said the formation of such an organisation or its aim was not a surprise. “Religious conversion of Hindus by Christians and Muslims has been on our agenda for long, and we have been fighting against their coercive methods,” he says.

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 01:31 IST
