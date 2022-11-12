scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Anti-encroachment drive at Afzal Khan’s grave: Cong-BJP plays tug-of-war for credit

“Everyone with love for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has wanted this for many years. No one had the courage to get it done. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday removed it without fear or hesitation,” Rane said.

Bjp workers celebrate at the party headquarters following a demolition drive to remove encroachment around Afzal Khan’s tomb at Pratapgad on Friday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

CONGRESS AND Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday locked horns over credit following the government’s decision to remove encroachments from Mughal courtier Afzal Khan’s tomb at Pratapgad. The state forest department removed the encroachments around the burial site in a drive conducted on Thursday morning.

On Friday morning, Nitesh Rane, MLA from Swabhiman Sanghatna, which extended its support to BJP, celebrated at the BJP office in Nariman Point in South Mumbai congratulating the state government led by BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena coalition for “taking prompt action” against the encroachments at the burial site, that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government failed to do during its tenure.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant lashed out at BJP on social media and said, “BJP is celebrating the removal of encroachment on Afzal Khan’s grave under the pretence that Afzal Khan himself had encroached. Who is doing it, those who have their own encroachment! Why didn’t the Fadnavis government act from 2014 to 19?”

“According to BJP, there was no technical problem to remove this encroachment. The Supreme Court had not given any stay. The High Court order of 2017 is still being followed. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government was busy with Covid-19 but what happened to the Fadnavis government?” he added.

