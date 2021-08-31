Anti Corruption Bureau arrests BMC sanitary inspector for taking bribe

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday laid a trap and arrested a BMC sanitary inspector while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000. The officials said that he had demanded the money from a man in exchange for granting permission to change the name of a shop on its license.

ACB officials said that the complainant had submitted an application for the name change early in March. Subsequently, the sanitary inspector, identified as 57-year-old Jagdish Dhopte, demanded 50,000 and accepted the bribe near his Santacruz office on March 27, said ACB officials.

However, the inspector started demanding more money to complete the work.

“He demanded Rs 30,000 more and following negotiations, he agreed to Rs 20,000. But the complainant was not willing to give him more bribe so he came to the ACB headquarter in Worli on August 2 and submitted a complaint application,” said an officer.

Dhopte then contacted him again on August 26 asking for 20,000, following which the ACB officials laid a trap and caught him while accepting the bribe from the complainant.

The sanitary inspector has been booked under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.