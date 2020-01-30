Anti-CAA sit-in at ‘Mumbai Bagh’ enters third day

The protesters, mostly women from adjoining neighbourhoods, are occupying the recently concretised, under-construction road in Mumbai Central that has been shut for motorist. The protesters, mostly women from adjoining neighbourhoods, are occupying the recently concretised, under-construction road in Mumbai Central that has been shut for motorist.

A protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Morlan Road in Nagpada entered its third day Wednesday with protesters claiming that they had no plans to returning home till the controversial legislation and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) were withdrawn.

“This protest will continue till the discriminatory laws, which divide Indians on the basis their religion, are rolled back,” Sakina Shaikh, a protester, said.

The protesters, mostly women from adjoining neighbourhoods, are occupying the recently concretised, under-construction road in Mumbai Central that has been shut for motorist. The sit-in, organised by a collective called ‘Hum Bharat ke log’, has been inspired by the ongoing women-led protest at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi against the new citizenship law, with the protesters here now calling the site of the stir as ‘Mumbai Bagh’.

Firoz Mithiborwala of ‘Hum Bharat Ke Log’ told news agency PTI, “‘Mumbai Bagh’ has now become a symbol of communal harmony, peace and non-violent resistance. Women, youths and students have been taking part in the protest in large numbers,” he said. Fatima Khan, a law student, said, “We want the Maharashtra government to pass a resolution in the state Assembly against the CAA. We are here because of the Centre’s move and won’t move until the government withdraws the new citizenship law, NRC and NPR.” So far, Kerala, Rajasthan, Punjab and West Bengal have passed resolutions against the CAA.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App