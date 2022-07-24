scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Another Thackeray scion out to rebuild his party: MNS chief’s son touring Maharashtra to revive youth wing

Amid the ongoing political drama in Maharashtra, which saw Shinde revolting against former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, Amit Thackeray said he is not competing with anyone.

Written by Alok Deshpande | Mumbai |
July 24, 2022 11:46:27 pm
Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray has been silently moving around the state for the past two months in his “Mahasampark Abhiyan” – a bid to rebuild an almost defunct student wing of his party. (Express Photo/File)

Even as Shiv Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray is on Maharashtra tour to secure the future of his party which is struggling following the rebellion by Eknath Shinde, his uncle and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray has been silently moving around the state for the past two months in his “Mahasampark Abhiyan” – a bid to rebuild an almost defunct student wing of his party.

“My appeal to young boys and girls is that they should join our student wing as we are the only party, which offers a better option in the present political scene,” Amit Thackeray told The Indian Express. Amit was appointed as the president of Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS) in February 2022, replacing Aditya Shirodkar who joined the Sena. “Every college in the state is our target. We will have a unit in each college and will empower these students to solve their issues by themselves,” he said.

Amid the ongoing political drama in Maharashtra, which saw Shinde revolting against former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, Amit Thackeray said he is not competing with anyone. “The present political developments and my Mahasampark Abhiyan are not related. I started touring the state much before these things even started,” he said.

In the first leg of his tour, which began in June, Amit Thackeray visited all 36 assembly constituencies in Mumbai and met college-going students along with existing MNVS and MNS office bearers. The visits also coupled with the first round of feedback for upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Around 1,000 new office-bearers of the MNVS were appointed post his meetings; of these, 50 per cent posts were given to girls. “He is not rushing in these meetings but giving necessary time and taking feedback from party office-bearers as well,” said Kirtikumar Shinde, General Secretary, MNS.

More from Mumbai

Amit Thackeray later covered Sindhdurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Palghar districts and parts of Thane. The next round will include north Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha. The MNS is accused of not maintaining continuity in its efforts to build the party that has harmed its electoral prospects. “My willpower will ensure continuity in my efforts and I am sure that you will witness it in the coming days,” Amit Thackeray said.

